wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Releases Video Documenting Her Return At Wrestle Kingdom

February 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Mercedes Mone Image Credit: NJPW

Mercedes Mone has released a new video looking back at her return to wrestling at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone posted the following video to YouTube, which is described as follows:

“After months of speculation and rumors, Mercedes Monè heads to Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo, Japan to fulfill a lifetime dream of hers. Follow her on this emotional journey. “

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mercedes Mone, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading