Mercedes Mone Releases Video Documenting Her Return At Wrestle Kingdom
February 17, 2023 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone has released a new video looking back at her return to wrestling at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone posted the following video to YouTube, which is described as follows:
“After months of speculation and rumors, Mercedes Monè heads to Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo, Japan to fulfill a lifetime dream of hers. Follow her on this emotional journey. “
