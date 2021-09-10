wrestling / News
Various News: Mia Yim Reacts to Playstation Showcase, Iinspiration’s Latest Podcast
– Mia Yim saw the Playstation Showcase, and she posted her latest YouTube video reacting to it. Yim posted the video on Thursday, describing it as follows:
“Reacting to the Playstation Showcase! So many new games coming, I CANT WAIT!!!! I know for sure I’ll be getting Spider Man 2 and GOD OF WAR!!!!”
The showcase saw the announcement of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake and two new Marvel games in Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, among others.
– The Iinspiration’s latest episode of their podcast is online, and you can check it out below:
