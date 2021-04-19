Mia Yim Reportedly Set To Be Moved To Smackdown

PWInsider reports that Mia Yim has been officially moved to the Smackdown brand now that Retribution has been disbanded. It’s unknown when she will make her debut or if she will continue to go by Reckoning, but she was moved to the brand. It should be noted that WWE.com still has her listed as a RAW superstar. She hasn’t wrestled since December 7, 2020, when she and Slapjack lost to Dana Brooke and Ricochet.