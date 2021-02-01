Mia Yim Was Meant To Be In Last Night’s Royal Rumble Match

While last night’s women’s Royal Rumble had its fair share of surprises last night, one woman on the roster was unable to make an appearance in the match. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Mia Yim was meant to be a part of the match, but due to the fact that she tested positive for COVID-19, she couldn’t be.

It was speculated that either Shotzi Blackheart or Santana Garrett were last minute replacements for Yim.