Mia Yim Announces That She Tested Positive for COVID-19, Releases Statement

– WWE Superstar Mia Yim, aka Reckoning of the Retribution stable, released a statement today on her Twitter account announcing that she tested for COVID-19. According to Mia Yim, an earlier rumor claiming she was positive with COVID-19 wasn’t true at the time. However, she did confirm a later test earlier this afternoon did come back positive. You can view her tweet and read her full statement below:

“This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”

Yim did appear as Reckoning on Raw earlier this week and was ringside for the Slapjack vs. Xavier Woods match. Per Yim, she tested negative for the coronavirus last week. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Mia Yim.