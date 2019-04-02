Michael Elgin Parts Ways With New Japan Pro Wrestling

– Michael Elgin’s days in NJPW are over. New Japan announced that Elgin has left the company following his contract expiring.

The announcement notes that “After careful consideration and dialogue, Elgin and NJPW have mutually decided to part ways after his contract expired on March 31, 2019. We wish Michael Elgin nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Elgin started with NJPW in 2015 during that year’s G1 Climax tournament.