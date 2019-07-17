WWE News: Michael Hayes Remembers Terry Gordy, Charlotte Flair Works Out With Sheamus

– Michael Hayes took to Twitter to remember Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy on the anniversary of his passing. Gordy, a member of The Fabulous Freebirds alongside Hayes and Buddy Roberts (with Jimmy Garvin as a fourth member), passed away in 2001 at the age of 40.

Today is the anniversary of the passing of Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy.

Can’t believe it was that long ago, doesn’t feel like it.

I can still remember 2 teenagers deciding to take on the world and kick its ASS!!

That’s just WHAT WE DID!!

Miss ya, love ya, NEVER FORGET YA!!!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 17, 2019

– The latest in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts videos is online, with the WWE star doing a workout session with Charlotte Flair in Leeds: