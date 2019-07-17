wrestling / News

WWE News: Michael Hayes Remembers Terry Gordy, Charlotte Flair Works Out With Sheamus

July 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Michael Hayes took to Twitter to remember Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy on the anniversary of his passing. Gordy, a member of The Fabulous Freebirds alongside Hayes and Buddy Roberts (with Jimmy Garvin as a fourth member), passed away in 2001 at the age of 40.

– The latest in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts videos is online, with the WWE star doing a workout session with Charlotte Flair in Leeds:

