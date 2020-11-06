Michael Nakazawa Warns Brandon Cutler Before Tonight’s AEW Dark

As we reported yesterday, AEW will stream a seven-match special episode of Dark tonight, and one of the matches will feature Brandon Cutler attempting to get his second win against Michael Nakazawa. In a post on Twitter, Naka-Naka-Nakazawa sent a warning to his opponent. However, that tweet was later deleted for unknown reasons.

According to Wrestling Inc, he wrote: “After losing the virginity, you feel like you are still in a dream. Everything looks different, and you think you have changed. No, you haven’t. It’s a hormone in your brain. You beat Peter, but that doesn’t mean you can get the second win easy. Tomorrow you will see it. #AEWDark“