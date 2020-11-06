wrestling / News
Michael Nakazawa Warns Brandon Cutler Before Tonight’s AEW Dark
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, AEW will stream a seven-match special episode of Dark tonight, and one of the matches will feature Brandon Cutler attempting to get his second win against Michael Nakazawa. In a post on Twitter, Naka-Naka-Nakazawa sent a warning to his opponent. However, that tweet was later deleted for unknown reasons.
According to Wrestling Inc, he wrote: “After losing the virginity, you feel like you are still in a dream. Everything looks different, and you think you have changed. No, you haven’t. It’s a hormone in your brain. You beat Peter, but that doesn’t mean you can get the second win easy. Tomorrow you will see it. #AEWDark“
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley on How Wild It Is for Triple H to Put Her Over, How Far the Women’s Division Has Come
- Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show