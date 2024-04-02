wrestling / News
Michael Oku vs. Titan Set For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show
WrestleCon has announced a new match for Thursday’s WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show. The company announced on Tuesday that Michael Oku will defend his Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Titan at the show, which takes place in Philadelphia as part of the convention’s WrestleMania weekend events.
The show will stream live on Highspots.
"Anyone"
"Anywhere"
We took @TheOJMO up on that!
Michael Oku returns to the Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show for the 3rd year in a row – this time with the Undisputed British Heavyweight Title – which he will defend against @Titan_cmll!
Stream live on @HighspotsWN! pic.twitter.com/d1FCpag3TN
— WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) April 2, 2024
