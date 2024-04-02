wrestling / News

Michael Oku vs. Titan Set For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon Philadelphia 2024 Image Credit: WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced a new match for Thursday’s WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show. The company announced on Tuesday that Michael Oku will defend his Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Titan at the show, which takes place in Philadelphia as part of the convention’s WrestleMania weekend events.

The show will stream live on Highspots.

