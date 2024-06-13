wrestling / News

Michael Tarver Recalls Walking into a WWE SmackDown TV Taping and Getting a Tryout

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Michael Tarver WWE Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Developmentally Speaking, wrestler Michael Tarver recalled his time in the WWE developmental system. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Michael Tarver on walking into a WWE SmackDown taping unannounced and getting a tryout: “I just walked right in. Of course, that’ll never happen again, but I walked in, got in the ring, tried out, was immediately pulled out (…) where he sent me to OVW.”

On his time in OVW before going to FCW: “It was a lot of fun. Very competitive. Fun times. A lot of guys that went on to become world champions and big superstar were all there, you know, and I got to learn from them and work with them; made some friends. And it was a great time, it was an exciting time.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FCW, Michael Tarver, OVW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading