wrestling / News

Mick Foley Among Most Booked Cameo Talent of 2021

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley WWE Raw

Mick Foley is one of the most popular names on Cameo in 2021. Cameo announced their list of trends for 2021, and Foley was listed as the top athlete booked in the US.

Foley charges $112 currently for a Cameo video for personal use. You can see one of his recent tweets promoting his Cameos below:

