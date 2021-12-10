wrestling / News
Mick Foley Among Most Booked Cameo Talent of 2021
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
Mick Foley is one of the most popular names on Cameo in 2021. Cameo announced their list of trends for 2021, and Foley was listed as the top athlete booked in the US.
Foley charges $112 currently for a Cameo video for personal use. You can see one of his recent tweets promoting his Cameos below:
TIS THE SEASON!
This Christmas, get a video from me and any of the #3FacesOfFoley (all 3 if you like) for someone you love!https://t.co/b1AKPpzOGY pic.twitter.com/zZRbKED2qO
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Anthony Bowens Reacts to Homophobic Slur Being Shouted During His AEW Dynamite Match
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’