– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be appearing at WildKat Wrestling on April 20 in Metairie, Louisiana. Foley will be the special guest commissioner for the event. Here’s the full announcement:

TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW

WildKat Sports & Entertainment returns LIVE on SATURDAY, APRIL 20th to Metairie, LA, with the IN-RING RETURN OF LUKE HAWX! PLUS MICK FOLEY AS SPECIAL GUEST COMMISSIONER! Tickets start at $20!

***SPECIAL MEET & GREET with Mick Foley from 5:30 PM to 7PM with purchase of Meet & Greet Pass***

Tickets on sale Saturday, March 9th, at Noon!

Make sure you’re there to see the South’s most popular professional wrestling LIVE and IN PERSON to see MICK FOLEY and the IN-RING RETURN of the “SOUTHERN STOMPER” LUKE HAWX!

PLUS:

▪︎WKS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION BRADY PIERCE

▪︎THE QUEEN OF WILDKAT KATIE FORBES

▪︎WKS REVOLUTION CHAMPION DANNY FLAMINGO

▪︎”TOP TIER” JAZMIN ALLURE

▪︎”TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE” PJ HAWX

▪︎”G-MONEY” GIGI REY

AND MANY MORE!