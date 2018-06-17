WWE News: Mick Foley Sees Big Things in Keith Lee’s Future, WWE Covers Lee’s Takeover Appearance

– Mick Foley posted to Twitter with some praise for Keith Lee after Lee appeared on camera at NXT Takeover: Chicago. You can see his post below, along with Lee’s response:

Thank you very, very much Mick! You words mean more than you know. https://t.co/9WPcqtj23u — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 17, 2018

– WWE.com posted the following after Lee’s appearance at the show:

Keith Lee appears ringside at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II

Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Chicago II has captivated the entire sports-entertainment world, including, it appears, one of the most lauded super-heavyweight wrestlers.

Former independent wrestling champion Keith Lee was seen at ringside during tonight’s huge WWE Network special event in Chi-Town.

The 300-plus-pounder, who goes by the nickname “Limitless,” has captured many titles on the independent circuit. He was also spotted in a WWE ring in April, defending the World Wrestling Network Championship against NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno at WrestleMania Axxess in New Orleans.

Though there’s no word on what Lee’s ringside seat means for his future, the sighting has already sent waves through the NXT Universe.