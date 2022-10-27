Mick Foley On What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, Bret’s Ability To Come Up With Creative Spots

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed what made Bret Hart such a great wrestler, Bret’s ability to come up with creative spots, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on what made Bret Hart such a great wrestler: “Everything Bret did looked good. Every single little thing. He had the basics down, he had the psychology. There was a lot of gaga going around in WWE – that’s a Pat Patterson word for humor. This was at a time period where a lot of the characters were vocations, and there were some pretty lame one-dimensional characters. Then in the center of it, you had the consummate professional in Bret Hart, who could have a good match with just about anybody, and a great match with a lot of the roster. All these years later, Sean Waltman – ask him best match of his career, boom, Bret, no question about it. I remember to this day how great that match was. He was a guy who could light it up at any given time.”

On Bret’s ability to come up with creative spots: “He took such an amazing pride in everything he did, and then on top of the basics and psychology and work ethic, he had some incredible bumps. He had a good imagination too as to how to use that ring. The Figure Four using the turnbuckle post was incredible. He took that amazing chest-first bump into the corner that I haven’t seen anyone do nearly as well since then. Everything was crisp, everything was well done. He was just – excellence of execution is not hyperbole in his case.”

