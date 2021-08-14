wrestling / News
Mick Foley, Dewey Foley and Others Pay Tribute to Dominic DeNucci
It was reported earlier this week that legendary wrestler and trainer Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89. Mick Foley, who was trained by DeNucci, posted a tribute video to Youtube. You can also see posts from Mick’s son Dewey, Scott D’Amore, Adam Pearce and others below.
We are saddened to learn that wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. His legacy lives on through the amazing stars he trained such as Mick Foley and countless others. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and many fans the world over. pic.twitter.com/6uVVyPnzDw
— IGNITE Wrestling (@IGNITEWrestling) August 13, 2021
RIP Dominic Denucci.
All time legendary wrestler and trainer.
Thank you for all your contributions to the sport of professional wrestling.
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 13, 2021
Thoughts and prayers alongside our condolences go out to family, friends, and fans of wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci.
Godspeed sir pic.twitter.com/D5jS4VXcTo
— World League Wrestling & The Harley Race Academy (@worldleaguewlw) August 13, 2021
Rest In Peace Dominic DeNucci. A wealth of knowledge passed down to ones like my dad.
Life’s crazy. Think about the domino effect. If Dominic doesn’t train my dad, my life probably doesn’t exist. Life’s moments are unique.
My condolences to Mr. DeNucci’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6GNfRZZdRD
— Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) August 13, 2021
I had the honor & privilege of being introduced to Dominic DeNucci a number of years ago by @TheFranchiseSD
He was an extremely kind & classy man who treated me with respect & as his peer.
I am very saddened to hear of his passing.
Prayers for the entire DeNucci family. pic.twitter.com/0c5SSZLuKJ
— ✖️ DEANER ✖️ (@CodyDeaner) August 13, 2021
Godspeed, Dominic DeNucci. Thank you for your kindness during our brief interactions. Rest well, sir. 🙏
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 13, 2021
Very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend. Dominic was an inspiration to many. I watched him on Superstars Of Wrestling and being Italian I was instantly a DeNucci fan.
Deepest condolences to his family and friends https://t.co/SblmxLElzi
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 13, 2021
Rest In Peace to the wrestling LEGEND Dominic DeNucci….#RIPDominicDeNucci pic.twitter.com/kcreyfSZFW
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 13, 2021
We've received the sad news that wrestling Legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. Known not only for his wrestling, but for training Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and others. We send our sincerest condolences to his family,friends and many fans the world over. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/TFTZymkI9r
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 13, 2021
