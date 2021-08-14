wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Dewey Foley and Others Pay Tribute to Dominic DeNucci

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dominic DeNucci

It was reported earlier this week that legendary wrestler and trainer Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89. Mick Foley, who was trained by DeNucci, posted a tribute video to Youtube. You can also see posts from Mick’s son Dewey, Scott D’Amore, Adam Pearce and others below.

Dewey wrote: “Rest In Peace Dominic DeNucci. A wealth of knowledge passed down to ones like my dad. Life’s crazy. Think about the domino effect. If Dominic doesn’t train my dad, my life probably doesn’t exist. Life’s moments are unique. My condolences to Mr. DeNucci’s family and loved ones.

D’Amore added: “Very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend. Dominic was an inspiration to many. I watched him on Superstars Of Wrestling and being Italian I was instantly a DeNucci fan. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominic DeNucci, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading