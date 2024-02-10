– During the final farewell edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recalled his tag team handicap match at WrestleMania 20, where he teamed up with The Rock against Evolution’s Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Batista. Foley recalled feeling a ton of pressure for the matchup, saying (via WrestlingInc.com), “The idea of playing it safe and playing not to lose, nobody succeeds by playing not to lose. It’s the worst way to compete at anything. I should’ve put it out there and I should’ve taken my swings. It was good, I’ve heard it was good, but I’ve not watched it in its entirety, because I don’t want to watch something that I know I didn’t put everything I had into.”

Evolution won the match after Orton pinned Mick Foley. The two later faced each other at WWE Backlash the following month in a Hardcore Match, which Orton also won.