Mick Foley Reunites With Mikey Whipwreck In New Social Media Post
A couple of former ECW Tag Team Champions reunited in New York, as Mick Foley appeared in a pic with Mikey Whipreck on social media. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson posted to his Instagram account to share a pic of Foley and Whipwreck from Wrestling Universe’s signing in New York City, as you can see below.
Johnson wrote in the post:
“Former #ECW World Tag Team Champions @realmickfoley & Mikey Whipwreck reunited earlier today for Wrestling Universe signing in NYC! #ECW #PWINSIDER #WWEHOF #cactusjack #mickfoley #mikeywhipwreck #nyc”
Foley trained Whipwreck when the latter was working on the ring crew in ECW, and they eventually teamed up for a run where they had two runs as the ECW World Tag Team Champions. Whipwreck most recently competed at the August 2024 NYWC Hotter Than Hell show, unsuccessfully challenging for the company’s Tag Team Championships with JT Kasin.
