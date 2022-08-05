Mick Foley On The Undertaker Not Mentioning Him In WWE Hall Of Fame Speech, Taker’s Impact On His Career

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed The Undertaker not mentioning him in his WWE Hall of Fame speech, Taker’s impact on his career, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on The Undertaker not mentioning him in his WWE Hall of Fame speech: “I think it’s a lot to do about very little. Maybe it’s not nothing. The sad part for me is that people took exception with my daughter just innocently saying it was a great speech, but I wish he mentioned my dad. That’s just a daughter who loves her dad and knows what The Undertaker meant to my career and what I meant to his career, and she wishes he mentioned my name. She followed up after getting that flak by saying, ‘I understand you can’t mention everyone, I’m just saying it would have been nice.’ Look, I never expect a mention. That’s my feeling – glass half-full guy. I never expect it, but it’s always nice when it happens. So, if somebody asked me, would I have liked him to mention my name? Yeah, sure, that would have been really nice. But I’m not gonna say I’m disappointed because I don’t expect it.

“This is coming from a guy who spoke for an equivalent amount of time – 42 minutes – and I had five names on my hand. I had a name on each finger, that’s what I had for notes – Dominic DeNucci, Jimmy Snuka, Shane Douglas, Undertaker, and my wife. Then I went on when I should have finished my speech when I dropped the elbow on Jericho and Punk rolled on the stage to make the count – this could be the greatest finale to a [Hall of Fame] speech ever, then I talked for 20 more minutes. It wasn’t until I went to the back and I’m watching Booker T’s speech and he’s so eloquent with his love for Sharmell, and he says something very close to the words, ‘I’d say I do a thousand times a day, I love you baby, you’re the most important thing in my life.’ And I look at my pinkie and it has my wife’s name, and I realize I didn’t mention my wife. So, you do sometimes forget. Even if he didn’t forget, I can’t take it as a slight because I write letters as Santa”

On Taker’s impact on his career: “Also, it was a little over a year ago when my A&E Biography came out. Undertaker was a huge part of that. He was a big part of that. The crew made a trip to Texas because he specifically said he wanted to be a part of it. He always gave me the highest praise. They said they wished they had this on camera that as soon as it was over and they took his mic off, he went, ‘By the way, Mick wrote the best letter from Santa.’ The fact that Undertaker is coming in and showing our crew, it’s a personal thing. I am not taking it as a slight. My guess is if he’s ever asked about it in a follow-up, he will give me a lot of praise. If it had not been for the Undertaker, I’m not sitting in this chair doing this podcast. It’s not so much the Cell match, which was obviously a huge deal. It’s those matches we had in ’96 – the Paul Bearer turn. So, had it not been for Undertaker, I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m not in a position where I’m 56 and I’m wearing a fanny pack and sweats in public still making a reasonably good living, doing pretty well, doing what I love to do.”

