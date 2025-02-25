Mick Foley Says Tyson Fury Is Made For Pro Wrestling’s World

Mick Foley is a fan of what Tyson Fury’s potential to pro wrestling, noting that the retired boxer is “made for” it. Foley spoke with Sporting Life for a new interview and was asked about Fury, noting that Fury is a guy who respects wrestling.

“Tyson Fury’s made for our world,” Foley said (per Fightful). “He really enjoys it. Another guy who respects it, you know. I met him and he was a big wrestling fan.”

Foley continued, “He.. not just brought a lot of fun to it, but he brought a lot of talent. That guy, that size, just moving away and dodging punches. He was kind of like Ali, with the quickness.”

Fury faced Braun Strowman in the ring at Crown Jewel 2019 and had a cameo appearance at Clash at the Castle.