Mickie James Announces First-Ever NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament

The NWA is looking for some new top female talent, with Mickie James announcing the first-ever NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament on Tuesday. During a press conference held today in St. Louis to promote NWA EmPowerrr and NWA 73, James announced that the promotion is hosting the first invitational tournament, which will be an annual event and will take place during the NWA’s anniversary weekend every year.

The tournament will take place on EmPowerrr and will see the winner crowned with a cup that will be defended once a year over the anniversary weekend. The winner will also get a shot at the NWA Women’s Champion, currently Kamille, at NWA 73.

The first competitor for the tournament was St. Louis’ Tootie Lyn. You can see the full press conference below: