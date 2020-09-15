Note On Finish To Mickie James vs. Asuka Match on RAW, Why The Match Was Stopped

On last night’s episode of RAW, Asuka defended the RAW Women’s title in a match against Mickie James. The referee in the match ruled that James was unable to continue, however, as most viewers noted, the finish appeared to offer some confusion as to whether it involved a legit injury to James. Well, it turns out there was a reason for the awkward finish.

According to PWInsider, the planned finish for the match was for James to tap out to the Asuka Lock, but the match was stopped due to concern that James was injured based on how she was selling the move from Asuka.

However, in reality, James is not injured and simply did a fantastic job of selling the move. PWInsider notes that James did such a great job of selling that those in charge were fooled, which caused them relay instructions to the referee for the match to be stopped.

The site reports that, while not confirmed, Asuka is expected to defend the RAW Women’s title against Zelina Vega at Clash of Champions after Vega slapped Asuka.