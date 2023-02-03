wrestling / News
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie "The Tramp" as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:
.@bullyray5150 was about to put @MickieJames through a table with the help of The Good Hands but @THETOMMYDREAMER made the save! @TheJasonHotch @TheJohnSkyler #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/OzlYbkCt5J
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2023
– Matt Cardona’s issues with Joe Hendry continue, and he played a diss track against Hendry backstage on tonight’s show:
.@TheMattCardona gave @joehendry a taste of his own medicine…….@Myers_Wrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/68CeYx8lPH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2023
