Mickie James Confirms She Needs ACL Surgery After Weekend Injury

– Mickie James will be out of action for a while, as she needs to undergo surgery on her ACL. James did a live Instagram video (per Pro Wrestling Sheet and confirmed that she is set to undergo surgery due to the knee injury she suffered on June 1st against Carmella at a WWE live event. James was scheduled to compete the next night, but was replaced by Zelina Vega.

There’s no word on how long James will be out of action for. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to James for a quick and full recovery.