Mickie James Recalls Her Confusing Storyline With John Cena

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Mickie James spoke about her short-lived angle with John Cena in WWE, where the two shared some on-air segments on WWE TV in 2008. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mickie James on her brief storyline with John Cena: “I don’t really know where that was supposed to go or where it wasn’t supposed to go. I think obviously we were talking or whatever at the time anyways. I feel it was one of those things. I mean it was a well-known thing.”

On not sharing any on-air chemistry with Cena: “It’s one those things where they’re like, ‘Hey, we’ll try this on air.’ I don’t know that we actually had any on-camera chemistry. You know, when I watch it back, I go, ‘Eh, I didn’t [feel it].’ It felt uncomfortable. I don’t know if it came off on camera as natural.”