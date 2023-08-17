Mickie James Explains Why WWE NXT’s The Schism Is A ‘Turn-Off’

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mickie James spoke about the Schism faction in WWE NXT and why she’s not a fan of the group. James explains it has less to do with the talent and more with the name.

She said: “I just don’t like the name. I hate it so much. It’s a massive turnoff every time the word is said. And I know it’s not what that word means, but I feel like this is a representation of wrestling and our audience. I feel that about 80 percent of the audience is thinking the same thing I’m thinking, and every time they say the word, they’re all going, ‘Ew. Ew.’ What is it? What is it? And I know Andre [a producer for ‘Busted Open Radio’] looked it up before during the break, and it means a split, which makes sense. I’m sure some hipster came up with this cool name, and really, now they’re clinging to it because I don’t love it at all. I like the idea of everything that it is, but even when I go, ‘Well, what is Schism?’ Are these guys Schismy?’ I don’t really know.. Ava’s involved, and I love Ava so much. Then I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to hate it; I wanna love it.’ And I like the masks and all the things, and the leader, and the whole thing. The package is cool. I hate the name. I hate it so much.“