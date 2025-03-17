wrestling / News

Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh Set For WrestleCon Supershow

March 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon Supershow Mickie James Maki Itoh Image Credit: WrestleCon

Mickie James will take on Maki Itoh at WrestleCon Supershow over WrestleMania weekend. The convention announced the match on Sunday for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which takes place on April 17th, is:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean
Special Guest Enforcer: Dan Severn
* Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh

