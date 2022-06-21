Microman Added to MLW Battle Riot IV

We have a new competitor for MLW Battle Riot IV in Microman. MLW announced on Monday that Microman has joined the 40-man match for the June 23rd event. You can see the full announcement below:

Microman enters Battle Riot in NYC this Thursday

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Microman as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The world’s greatest wonder will make his New York City debut this Thursday as Microman has entered the Battle Riot!

3 feet of fury, the smallest wrestler in history has been an underdog all of his life but this micro-entrant’s gravity defying attacks and evasive, compast fighting style could make him the true micro wildcard entrant.

Will there be a micro-miracle in the Big Apple?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

First time ever!

Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Mads Krugger

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Micromanage

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Myron Reed

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Warhorse

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Ken Broadway

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.