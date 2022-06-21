wrestling / News
Microman Added to MLW Battle Riot IV
We have a new competitor for MLW Battle Riot IV in Microman. MLW announced on Monday that Microman has joined the 40-man match for the June 23rd event. You can see the full announcement below:
Microman enters Battle Riot in NYC this Thursday
Major League Wrestling today announced Microman as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
The world’s greatest wonder will make his New York City debut this Thursday as Microman has entered the Battle Riot!
3 feet of fury, the smallest wrestler in history has been an underdog all of his life but this micro-entrant’s gravity defying attacks and evasive, compast fighting style could make him the true micro wildcard entrant.
Will there be a micro-miracle in the Big Apple?
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)
First time ever!
Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1
National Openweight Championship:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards
World Middleweight Championship 4-way:
Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez
Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.
Battle Riot Participants:
Jacob Fatu
Killer Kross
Davey Richards
Mads Krugger
Lince Dorado
EJ Nduka
Calvin Tankman
Micromanage
Alex Kane
Marshall Von Erich
Ross Von Erich
Matt Cross
Savio Vega
La Estrella (Dragon Gate)
Richard Holliday
Myron Reed
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Warhorse
Little Guido
Ace Romero
KC Navarro
Mini Abismo Negro
Ken Broadway
Los Maximos
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
