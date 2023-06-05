Mid-South Wrestling (3.15.1986) Review  

-Originally aired March 15, 1986.

-Your hosts are Bill & Joel.

-Breaking: Just to make a point to Dick Slater, he has ONE WEEK to go back to the river and fish out the TV Title medal, and if he wants to show what a badass he is and defend both titles, fine, he has to defend the TV Title next week. Failure to comply means he’ll be stripped of the North American Title too.

BRETT WAYNE SAWYER & DAVID PETERSON vs. GUSTAVO MENDOZA & SEAN O’REILLY

-Bill points out that there’s been an uptick in contracts for tag team matches lately because there’s a million-dollar prize for this Jim Sr. Memorial Cup Crockett Tag Tournament Team, so everybody is making friends in the locker room so join forces for tag team matches to try to advance in the rankings and get a slot in the Jim Cup Memorial Tournament Crockett Tag Team Million Dollar Senior.

-Sawyer and Peterson work O’Reilly’s arm. Dropkicks by the Young Up and Comers. Thesz press on O’Reilly gets the victory.

-Buzz Sawyer announces that he’s now mentoring Rob Ricksteiner and teaching him everything he knows. Ricksteiner did a shit-ton of pills and got fired from eight different promotions in the next two weeks after this taping.



TERRY TAYLOR vs. ROB RICKSTEINER (with Buzz Sawyer)

-Taylor gets off to a hot start, but Sawyer gives Ricksteiner some advice and suddenly Ricksteiner gets a flurry of aggressive offense. Taylor fights back with a backslide for two. Ricksteiner gets more advice and has another resurgence, but Taylor comes right back with a suplex and a knee for two.



HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. RICK DAVIDSON

-Duggan knocks Davidson around for a bit. Clothesline and a slam by Duggan, and the spear finishes.

-Buzz Sawyer hits the ring and says he wants to see how tough Hacksaw Jim Duggan is for himself and charges in, and Hacksaw just beats the hell out of him and pins him in seconds.

-But Buzz needs to save face somehow, so he grabs his chain and pretty much begs Duggan to come back and wrestle the match his way. Duggan agrees to it and puts on one end of the chain, but while Duggan is preoccupied with tying his end of the chain, Buzz slips his end onto the ropes, so Duggan accidentally hangs himself while attempting a clothesline. Sawyer gathers the chain after that and whips Duggan repeatedly.

-We go to the commentary area. Terry Taylor is sitting in as guest commentator because he wants the North American Title and he wants to try to study the next match.



DICK SLATER (North American Champion and Television Champion, with Dark Journey) vs. TRACY SMOTHERS

-Slater tries to use underhanded tactics, but referee Carl Fergie keeps stopping him and it’s annoying the hell out of the champ. Slater throws Smothers out to the concrete before the referee can stop that. Back in, neckbreaker by Slater gets two. Tracy gets a backslide but he’s too tired to maintain his grip. Slater is getting frustrated and tries a cradle, but Tracy kicks out, and Taylor has a funny passive-aggressive edge to his commentary, pointing out that a Slater is having a ridiculous amount of trouble putting away a hapless rookie.

-Slater tries headscissors. Smothers still has fight left, but a Samoan drop finally finishes for the champ.

RICKY GIBSON vs. KORSTIA KORCHENKO (with Eddie Gilbert)

-Korchenko beats on Gibson while Bill Watts gives a tip of the hat to Ronald Reagan and goes on a tangent about the USSR’s history of violating contracts. He’ll open up the phones after this word from a give-us-your-gold website. Backbreaker by Korchenko finishes in an absolute squash, as Gibson didn’t even get to do any token stuff.

SHEEPHERDERS vs. PERRY JACKSON & STEVE DOLL

-Herders pound on Doll. Jackson tags in and gets the double stomachbreaker to finish. Ted DiBiase and Steve Williams march to the ring with an American flag, and the brawl is on! Until it’s not. Sheepherders clear the ring.