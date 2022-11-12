Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute

In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring.

He wrote: “Remember, our first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE. We fell in love with WWF wrestling…man we had every action figure. Thought we was gonna be pro wrestlers cuz the way he imitated all the wrestlers so good and if you know Take, his imitation skills are to the T. He could imitate anybody, just ask Danny and P.”

You can see the entire tribute below.