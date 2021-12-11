wrestling / News

Migos Set For Special Appearance At WWE Day 1

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Day 1 will have a special appearance from Migos, as announced on Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s show that the hip-hop trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff will make a special appearance on the show, which takes place in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

