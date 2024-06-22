Mike Bailey Reportedly Backstage At Recent AEW Collision Tapings

Fightful Select reports that TNA wrestler ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was backstage at Thursday’s AEW Collision tapings. Speedball was there visiting friends and reportedly has a lot of contacts in the company.

There’s no word on any talks going on, however they wouldn’t happen anyway as Bailey is still under contract with TNA. That contract will expire at the end of the year, at which point there is expected to be interest from multiple companies. It was noted that Bailey almost signed with WWE a couple of years ago, prior to changes in hiring guidelines at the time.