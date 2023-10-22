Mike Bailey on his Match With Will Ospreay At Bound For Glory: “People Are Expecting It To be Great”

In an interview with DAZN Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Bailey spoke about the match with Will Ospreay that happens at tonight’s Impact Bound for Glory event in Chicago.

Bailey said: “People are expecting that it’s going to be great, which is fantastic because that is the level that Will and I uphold. People have those expectations because we have created those expectations. That’s what we want to do. That’s how you become successful in pro wrestling. You set those expectations and when that time comes, you meet those expectations and we always do.”

Bailey also said that the two of them are known as wrestlers who “don’t have a bad match ever.”