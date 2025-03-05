AEW Wrestlers Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Serena Deeb Set For MLP Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW wrestlers Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Serena Deeb will appear at MLP Mayhem. The event happens on March 14-15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It was also noted that due to ‘unforseen circumstances’, Harley Cameron will be unable to appear.

Other names announced for the event include Zoe Sager, Rich Swann, QT Marshall, Psycho Mike, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Brent Banks, Kevin Knight, Johnny Swinger, Laynie Luck, Stu Grayson, Rohan Raja, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Mo Jabari, Taylor Rising, Taiji Ishimori, Raj SinghAurora Teves, Beaa Moss and NHL legend Darren McCarty.

BREAKING NEWS: The Undisputed Kingdom (@MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett) and @SerenaDeeb are all coming to #MLPWrestling for MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15! Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw! Order MLP MAYHEM on Triller TV at… pic.twitter.com/w8JOefBFFS — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 5, 2025