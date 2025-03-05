wrestling / News
AEW Wrestlers Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Serena Deeb Set For MLP Mayhem
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW wrestlers Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Serena Deeb will appear at MLP Mayhem. The event happens on March 14-15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It was also noted that due to ‘unforseen circumstances’, Harley Cameron will be unable to appear.
Other names announced for the event include Zoe Sager, Rich Swann, QT Marshall, Psycho Mike, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Brent Banks, Kevin Knight, Johnny Swinger, Laynie Luck, Stu Grayson, Rohan Raja, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Mo Jabari, Taylor Rising, Taiji Ishimori, Raj SinghAurora Teves, Beaa Moss and NHL legend Darren McCarty.
BREAKING NEWS: The Undisputed Kingdom (@MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett) and @SerenaDeeb are all coming to #MLPWrestling for MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15!
Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw!
Order MLP MAYHEM on Triller TV at… pic.twitter.com/w8JOefBFFS
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 5, 2025
UPDATE: We're sad to announce that due to unforseen circumstances, @harleycameron_ is not able to make #MLPWrestling MAYHEM Weekend. Stay tuned for the replacement announcement in one hour at 12pm! pic.twitter.com/nonHJEPcYs
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Ernest Miller Didn’t Become a Bigger Star in WCW
- Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Sides Following John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes