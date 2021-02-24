Mike Chioda Believes John Cena Was Unhappy About Losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 28

– During the Monday Mailbag podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda answered various fan questions about the wrestling business, and he also shared an anecdote regarding The Rock vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania 28 in Miami. According to Chioda, he thinks there was heat between the two, and Cena wasn’t happy about losing to The Rock in their first match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingNews.co).

Mike Chioda on his favorite era of the business: “I would say the Attitude Era. I definitely like the Hulkamania Era from ‘85-’93 because Hulk Hogan had the kids and the fans. He really planted the seed for the business along with Andre the Giant. But, I say the Attitude Era was definitely a lot of fun because we didn’t know what was going on. The guys were just going nuts. There was Stone Cold. There was Shawn and DX and all that stuff. It was crazier times during the Attitude Era, that’s for sure. I would have to say the Attitude Era.”

On if he was considered to referee John Cena vs. The Rock in New York after he reffed WM 28: “That was decided ahead of time. Rock was the man that definitely took the torch after Hogan. I’ve always admired Rock over the years working with him. Rock set me up to be the referee for that match when he came back with Cena. I was like, awesome. Rock had this match and he wanted me to do it.”

Chioda on Cena being unhappy about losing to The Rock: “I think Cena had a little bit of a problem doing the job because here’s Cena carrying the torch for the last 10 years at that time. He was busting his a*s, day in and day out. Here comes the Rock back after so many years of being in Hollywood and he’s got to job out to the Rock? Of course, the show is in Miami. The Rock is a big Hollywood superstar now. There was a little heat there. I think there was a little dissension, but, you have to go where the money goes. So, they put Rock over, and I was happy about that. I felt bad for John in a way. But then, the second time when it came up, Rock goes, ‘Hey, do you have my match this time or does Chad Patton? I said, ‘Are you going over this time again, or are you doing the job for him?’ He said, ‘Yea, I’m jobbing out to him this time.’ I said, ‘Great. Well, I don’t have to count three on you. Let Chad do the match.’ He said, ‘I see which way you’re going.’ I said, ‘If you’re going over, get me back in the match.’ I was glad to do the first match. Cena had a lot to do with that because he liked Chad Patton a lot. I was glad I didn’t have to do it because Rock was doing the job the second time around.”