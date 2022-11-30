– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled Shawn Michaels’ past disagreements with Vince McMahon in WWE, including Michaels’ infamous overselling performance against Hulk Hogan at WWE SummerSlam 2005. He also recalled a shouting match between McMahon and Michaels, where Michaels refused to drop the Intercontinental Championship. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Chioda on Shawn Michaels’ overselling against Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005: “You don’t tell Shawn Michaels what to do, even with Hogan in the ring. You choose to do that and oversell, that was probably something he was p***ed off with Vince and just was sticking it up Vince’s a**. He basically was [saying,] ‘I’ll do what I want to do.'”

Chioda on Michaels refusing to drop the Intercontinental title and yelling with Vince McMahon: “I’m keeping my f***ing IC title. Vince I remember he was f***ing steaming and he paused for a few seconds and he goes, ‘Well okay, ‘cos I’ve got many more where that f***ing came from in my bottom drawer, I’ll just get a new one.’ Shawn goes, ‘Well you’re not gonna have this one.’ They had their [fights], but Shawn’s got a lifetime contract with them now, it’s awesome.”