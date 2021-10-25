Mike Knox Appears At NWA By Any Means Necessary, Attacks Trevor Murdoch

Mike Knox made a surprise appearance at NWA By Any Means Necessary, attacking NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch at the show. The WWE and Impact alumnus showed up at Sunday’s show, which was part of the NWA Pop-Up series of events, and came out of the crowd to attack Murdoch after the show was done. You can see a clip from the moment below:

The NWA said of the attack:

“Tonight in Oak Grove Kentucky during an autograph signing after By Any Means Necessary, Trevor Murdoch was the victim of an unprovoked attack by someone from the crowd. Trevor is being attended by medical staff and we will update his condition as soon as we have more info.”