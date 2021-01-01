Mike Knox Recalls Shawn Michaels Eliminating Him In 40 Seconds In 2006 Survivor Series Match

Former WWE superstar Mike Knox recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted, where he discussed a variety of topics, including his role in the Team DX vs. Team RKO match at the 2006 Survivor Series.

Knox was eliminated by Shawn Michaels just 40 seconds into the match, and he recalled being told about his quick elimination (via Sportskeeda):

“So, Michael Hayes comes, you know, ‘Hey man, sorry like, you’re going to be eliminated first, and I was like, ‘Well, okay.’ But, there was a but, right? You’re going to give me eight minutes, ten minutes, like, let me get some steam on somebody, and there could be something cool that I want to do. Let the people know because I’m ECW, and you guys don’t promote ECW even though we’ve been around for a year. The main roster guys don’t really know who I am. You know what I mean? I’m an ECW guy. You know, we kind of filmed on the same days, but we’re just, I don’t know, we’re just different.”

Knox also discussed Hayes pitching how the spot would play out in the match:

“So he comes and says, ‘Well, you can do that. You can go out there and do four minutes or whatever and just be completely forgotten, but everybody, or you have a moment. One of those moments people remember, and they ask you about what part of your career, and I’m just like, ‘I want that.’ This is going to be so cool. He’s like, okay. You’re going to get superkicked in one second, and you’re out. And I’m like, ‘Ohhh!’ I was like, ‘That’s not the moment I wanted.”

Additionally, Knox mentioned the fallout from that moment and whether he talked with Michaels about it:

“After he hit me with that kick or whatever, we had never said one word to each other. Like before that, before that day, like I said, ECW is ECW. And he is RAW, top of the line, man. So, we didn’t really talk much, and then after that, we didn’t talk much either. But I always remember that night, and I kind of had that against them for a long time. They did that and whatever because you could have done it a little differently. Helped a brother out, maybe? They decided to go another way. They decided it was best for business at that time, or it made somebody laugh. It must have popped somebody.”

You can watch the full interview below.