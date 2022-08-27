Mike Knox Turned Down An Offer To Return To WWE In 2016

In an interview with the Paltrocast (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Knox revealed that WWE wanted him to come back to the company in 2016 but he turned down their offer. He worked for WWE from 2006-2010, and then Impact Wrestling from 2010 to 2015.

He said: “I was a realist, I always have been. Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hasn’t worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget s*** … I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don’t want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs … I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon.“