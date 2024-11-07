Mike Mansury Says AEW is Enhancing Its In-Arena Experience In 2025

AEW is getting an upgrade to its production, including an in-arena experience enhancement according to Mike Mansury. Mansury, the EVP and Head of Global Production for AEW, spoke with Sports Video and discussed the upgrades to the company’s production as part of their new multi-year media rights renewal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The report notes that AEW will have used of WBD’s revamped production trucks for global events which includes the Live Media Group IP-based mobile facilities. You can see highlights from Mansury’s comments below:

On the upgrades: “We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special. The idea was getting more IP-based with everything that we are doing. How can we get AEW to be more towards the cutting edge? That’s always the challenge with our line of work. We’re not quite sport; we’re not quite entertainment. We’re a lovely hybrid. How do we take our form of content and intertwine technology into it that leaves us at the cutting edge and allows us to be trendsetters as opposed to followers?”

On the in-arena experience plans: “Starting in 2025, you’ll see more of a sports-style presentation in-arena in terms of being able to entertain the audience when there isn’t in-ring content or taped content happening as part of the television broadcast. We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special.”