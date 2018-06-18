Various News: Mike & Maria Kanellis Backstage at WWE MITB, Updated List of Participants For MLW’s Battle Riot, watch Highspots’ Bruiser Brody Documentary For Free

– Mike & Maria Kanellis posted the following from backstage at last night’s WWE MITB PPV…

– The following talent have been confirmed for the July 19th MLW Battle Riot event: John Morrison, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Jimmy Yuta and more to be announced soon.

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has made their documentary on the late Frank “Bruiser Brody” Goodish free for all to watch at this link.

“Wrestling’s Last Rebel” is the definitive look at the life and career of Bruiser Brody told by the people who knew him best. Bruiser Brody was the most unpredictable and charismatic wrestler of all time. Independent, blood, guts, and box office, no one matched Bruiser Brody. Many have tried but there will never be another like him. In this documentary you also get to learn of the other side of this complex man as his wife and closet friends talk about what Frank Goodish, the man who portrayed Bruiser Brody, was really like outside the ring as a friend, husband, and father. For the first time you get to see and understand one of wrestling’s most explosive personalities. Bruiser Brody was tragically taken from his family and wrestling fans in Puerto Rico in 1988. But with this 3 Disc Set full of matches, interviews and more, you get to learn and know that Frank Goodish or Bruiser Brody was so much more than his final day.