Mike Mondo Recalls His Time in the Spirit Squad in WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE talent Mike Mondo recalled his time in the Spirit Squad in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Mondo on being part of the Spirit Squad: “I was in a point in my career where I didn’t know what else to do right now, and all of a sudden the Spirit Squad idea came about, and I was like, ‘Okay, well, great, this is awesome.’ I know how to work, and now I have a gimmick or a character to embrace, and now it’s like, ‘Alright, this can be my in to finally get my shot on TV.'”

On Elijah Burke originally having his spot in the group: “I wasn’t supposed to be in that group. It was actually supposed to be Elijah Burke. But Elijah Burke, for whatever reason, he didn’t take up the offer, and he moved on with whatever he was doing. And I happened to be right place, right time.”

On getting the opportunity to work with stars like Triple H and Shawn Michaels: “What an experience that was… I really truly treasure that and value that and it’s something I can pass along to future generations because I had that experience… I knew that was an opportunity that was not going to be given to just anybody. Like, acknowledge this. Make sure you be a sponge and take in as much knowledge as you can. And that’s what I did.”