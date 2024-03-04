Mike Santana Departs From AEW

Mike Santana has officially departed from AEW as reported by Fightful Select on Monday afternoon.

Santana initially joined AEW with his tag team partner Ortiz in 2019. However, the duo went their separate ways due to personal reasons and as of late, Santana has been working singles matches.

His absence from the AEW roster page last week was noticed by fans, with reports indicating that he has not been backstage at AEW shows for months.

Santana has yet to comment on the departure.