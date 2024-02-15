Mike Santana vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Set For House of Glory Reckoning

Mike Santana is set to defend the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo at House of Glory Reckoning in March. HOG announced the match on Wednesday for the March 2nd show, which takes place in New York City.

You can see the full announcement below:

Santana vs Penta El Zero Miedo for the HOG Heavyweight Championship at Reckoning March 2nd in NYC

House of Glory officials have announced the World Heavyweight Championship match for Reckoning on Saturday March 2nd live from the NYC Arena.

Reigning champion Mike Santana will make his second defense against AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo.Santana, successfully defended his championship in January against TNA star Josh Alexander.

Now will look to make it two in a row as he faces the former AEW Tag Team Champion.Penta El Zero Miedo, returns to House of Glory for the first time since April 2022.

The former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion is bringing his lucha libre and zero fear style to the NYC Arena as he tries to capture the Heavyweight championship.

Who will leave Reckoning World Heavyweight champion? Find out March 2nd!

The event will stream live on the Premier Streaming Network.

Tickets are available now at http://HOGWrestling.net.

Also signed so far;

– Mustafa Ali vs Alex Shelley

– Carlos Ramirez vs Lance Anoa’i

– The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

And more!

Stay tuned to HOG social media channels for additional announcements!