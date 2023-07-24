Mikey Nicholls Says NJPW Goes ‘All In’ On Creating New Stars

Mikey Nicholls is a member of the NJPW roster, and he recently discussed how the promotion handles trying to build new stars. Nicholes was a guest on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast and talked about how NJPW works to get talent over quickly, as opposed to WWE’s slower process.

“As far as building stars and things like that, they go all in when they’re gonna try to create someone,” Nicholls said (per Wrestling Inc). “Whereas WWE might take years and years to get someone to a point. New Japan is just like, ‘F**k it. Let’s go.'”

Nicholls is a member of TMDK along with Shane Haste. Both of the two were part of the WWE NXT system, with Nicholls exiting in 2018 and Thorne being released in 2021 after his time in RETRIBUTION.