Milwaukee Reportedly Puts In Bid To Host WWE Royal Rumble

CBS 58 reports that city and state officials for Milwaukee, Wisconsin recently met with WWE in order to host a future Royal Rumble event. The event would be held at American Family Field once it’s been winterized. As the venue is set to complete that process after the 2025 basketball season, Milwaukee could potentially host the Rumble as soon as 2026. The meetings happened in Philadelphia last weekend during Wrestlemania festivities.

VISIT Milwaukee President Peggy Williams-Smith said: “We would love to welcome WWE’s Royal Rumble to Milwaukee in a future year, and WWE knows it!”