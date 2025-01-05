wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Comments On Loss To Mercedes Mone At Wrestle Dynasty
Mina Shirakawa wasn’t successful in beating Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty, and she reacted to their match on social media. Shirakawa and Mone battled in a title vs. title match at Sunday’s event, with Shirakawa putting her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship on the line and Mone defending the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.
Mone picked up the win, and Shirakawa posted to her Twitter account after the match to write:
“I wasn’t able to show everyone the dream I envisioned beyond the Tokyo Dome, but… When people say I can’t do something – when they try and knock me down – I’ll continue to get up again and again. Until the moment I can reach the view that is destined in my future, I will continue to fight. That’s why I’m here.”
ドームの先の夢をみんなに見せることが出来なかった。
だけど、
無理だと言われても、倒されたとしても、私は何度だって立ち上がってやる。
その先にある景色を掴むまで、
戦い続けるから。
それが、私がここにいる理由。#STARDOM #njWD #WeWantMina pic.twitter.com/8X4WjEk1Ft
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) January 5, 2025