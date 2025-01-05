wrestling / News

Mina Shirakawa Comments On Loss To Mercedes Mone At Wrestle Dynasty

January 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mina Shirakawa AEW Dynamite 12-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

Mina Shirakawa wasn’t successful in beating Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty, and she reacted to their match on social media. Shirakawa and Mone battled in a title vs. title match at Sunday’s event, with Shirakawa putting her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship on the line and Mone defending the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

Mone picked up the win, and Shirakawa posted to her Twitter account after the match to write:

“I wasn’t able to show everyone the dream I envisioned beyond the Tokyo Dome, but… When people say I can’t do something – when they try and knock me down – I’ll continue to get up again and again. Until the moment I can reach the view that is destined in my future, I will continue to fight. That’s why I’m here.”

