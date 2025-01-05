Mina Shirakawa Comments On Loss To Mercedes Mone At Wrestle Dynasty

Mina Shirakawa wasn’t successful in beating Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty, and she reacted to their match on social media. Shirakawa and Mone battled in a title vs. title match at Sunday’s event, with Shirakawa putting her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship on the line and Mone defending the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

Mone picked up the win, and Shirakawa posted to her Twitter account after the match to write: