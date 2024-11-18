Mina Shirakawa Comments On Reunion With Mariah May From AEW Collision

Mina Shirakawa finally reunited with Mariah May at AEW Collision on Saturday, and Shirakawa took to social media to comment on the moment. Shirakawa showed up on Saturday’s episode of Collision to defeat Harley Cameron, then to celebrate with May after the AEW Women’s World Champion’s victory over Anna Jay. The STARDOM star posted to her Twitter account to share photos of the reunion, writing:

“Sorry for keeping you waiting. @MariahMayx Finally, we are reunited We will be together forever and ever!” Sorry for keeping you waiting. @MariahMayx Finally, we are reunited🫶🏻💖💖💖 We will be together forever and ever! pic.twitter.com/VuKk4OgaZ2 — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) November 18, 2024