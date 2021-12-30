Minis Arriving In MLW, Mini Abismo Nego To Debut At Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced that the minis are coming, with Mini Abismo Negro making his debut at Blood and Thunder. The event happens in Dallas on January 21. According to Fightful Select, minis will be part of the new Azteca Underground show and Abismo is only the first. This version of Abismo Negro will replace the person who had been performing with the gimmick (the same man who played mini Goldust) for years. It’s unknown who that person will be, but this will be his debut. Here’s a press release:

Mini Abismo Negro debuts in Dallas for MLW January 21

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Mini Abismo Negro will make his debut Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Fans will marvel at the magnificent mini-estrellas as mini luchadores enter Major League Wrestling for the first time ever come January 21 in Dallas.

Mini Abismo Negro, an iconic name with an amazing legacy competing in AAA will head stateside as the next generation looks to showcase his spectacular skills.

The deal is part of MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran’s vision for MLW in ’22, which will see the introduction of minis.

With Mini Abismo Negro set to debut now the question is: who will he battle in Dallas? Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Mini Abismo Negro

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW's March 31 card.

