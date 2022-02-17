wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick Announced for WrestleCon SuperShow
– WrestleCon has announced that Minoru Suzuki will face Biff Busick next month at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow during WrestleCon 2022. You can view the announcement below.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.
GIVE ME MINORU SUZUKI
— BIFF Busick (@_starDESTROYER) February 16, 2022
DONE. See you in Dallas! #wrestlecon pic.twitter.com/6ai49rnOFs
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 17, 2022
