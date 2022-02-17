wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick Announced for WrestleCon SuperShow

February 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick Image Credit: WrestleCon

– WrestleCon has announced that Minoru Suzuki will face Biff Busick next month at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow during WrestleCon 2022. You can view the announcement below.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

