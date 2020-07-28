Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata, More Set for NJPW Summer Struggle Night 4

– NJPW has announced some new matchups for the upcoming Summer Struggle Night 4 card. The event will be held at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on Friday, July 31. In the main event, Yuji Nagata will face Minoru Suzuki. The two men are currently 7-4 against each other, with Nagata in the lead. Here’s the rest of the newly updated lineup:

* Main Event: Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs. BULLET CLUB (EVIL, Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo)

* CHAOS (SHO & Kazuchika Okada) vs BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Yuya Uemura, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Junior & Taichi)

* Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & SANADA)

* Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, Ryusuke Taguchi & Satoshi Kojima vs CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto)