wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata, More Set for NJPW Summer Struggle Night 4
– NJPW has announced some new matchups for the upcoming Summer Struggle Night 4 card. The event will be held at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on Friday, July 31. In the main event, Yuji Nagata will face Minoru Suzuki. The two men are currently 7-4 against each other, with Nagata in the lead. Here’s the rest of the newly updated lineup:
* Main Event: Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs. BULLET CLUB (EVIL, Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo)
* CHAOS (SHO & Kazuchika Okada) vs BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi)
* Yuya Uemura, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Junior & Taichi)
* Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & SANADA)
* Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, Ryusuke Taguchi & Satoshi Kojima vs CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto)
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Another WWE Saudi Arabia Event in 2020 Is Possible, Triple H On If AEW Is Taking WWE Market Share
- Dolph Ziggler On Why He Never Left WWE After Considering It Several Times
- Bret Hart Said He Had Several Stalkers During His Time In WCW
- More Updates On Retromania: No Career Mode, No Customization Options, More